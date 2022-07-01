Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 7.2%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.00. 45,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,359,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,389 shares of company stock worth $4,773,953. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.