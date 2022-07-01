SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $704.53.

SIVB opened at $394.99 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $374.99 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.97 and a 200-day moving average of $553.42.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

