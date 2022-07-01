Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SSREY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

