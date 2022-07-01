Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.