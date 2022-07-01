Synthetify Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $203,631.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetify alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.02119127 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00192479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00084678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016037 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.