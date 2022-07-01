Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

