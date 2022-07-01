System1 (NYSE:SST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.37

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 8479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SST shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000.
About System1 (NYSE:SST)
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on System1 (SST)
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.