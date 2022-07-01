System1 (NYSE:SST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.37

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 8479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SST shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44.

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,618,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,392,898.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,287,074 shares of company stock worth $17,224,681 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000.

About System1

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

