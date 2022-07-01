T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

