T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $134.54 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

