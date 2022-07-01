T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.94. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.