T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.53.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 194.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

