T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.53.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 194.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.
About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
