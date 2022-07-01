Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:TALS opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

