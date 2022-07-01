Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
NASDAQ:TALS opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $17.48.
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
