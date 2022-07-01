Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

TRX stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Tanzanian Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

