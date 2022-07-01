Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $48.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.12.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,016 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,749 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,426,000 after acquiring an additional 514,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

