TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TASK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

TASK opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.48. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

