Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TWODY opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.29.

About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

