TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18.
TCF Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
