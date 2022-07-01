TD Securities Cuts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$25.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 39.95% and a negative return on equity of 828.99%. On average, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

