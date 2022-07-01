TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $146.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.71.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,312 shares of company stock worth $2,731,952 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

