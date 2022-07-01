Teck Resources Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

