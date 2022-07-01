Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent.

