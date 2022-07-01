Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target Raised to SEK 160 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 152 to SEK 160 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

