Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VIV. Citigroup assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Telefônica Brasil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, FIX lowered Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

VIV opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

