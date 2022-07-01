Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.60 ($3.83) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.66) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.77) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.74 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €2.87 and its 200 day moving average is €2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.85. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.21 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

