Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.01. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.19.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
