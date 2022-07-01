Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 325,595 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,124,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.