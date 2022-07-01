Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Retirement Systems of Alabama’s 8th Largest Position

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tesla were worth $383,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Tesla by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $673.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $754.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $889.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.