TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Genuine Parts by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

GPC stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.