TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after buying an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $240.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.99.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

