TFG Advisers LLC Sells 3,508 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDIV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of SDIV opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

