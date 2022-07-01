The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

KO stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

