The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
TCS stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $14.25.
In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
About The Container Store Group (Get Rating)
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.
