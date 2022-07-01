The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Up 114.0% in June

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,500 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the May 31st total of 241,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,600 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,070,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.