The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
DXYN stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -127.87 and a beta of 2.52.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.
The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.