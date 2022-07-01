The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DXYN stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -127.87 and a beta of 2.52.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth $96,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

