The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.28% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS GPTGF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The GPT Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Get The GPT Group alerts:

The GPT Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.