The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.28% from the stock’s current price.
OTCMKTS GPTGF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The GPT Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.85.
The GPT Group Company Profile
