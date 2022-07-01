The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,063,000 after acquiring an additional 612,002 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,317,000 after buying an additional 227,837 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,196,000 after buying an additional 648,016 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,662,000 after buying an additional 1,495,500 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

