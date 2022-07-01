The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

