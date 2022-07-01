The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after purchasing an additional 497,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.18%.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

