The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 2,000 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $983.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72 and a beta of 0.94. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BATRK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.