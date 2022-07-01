The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $36.05 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.