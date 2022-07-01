The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.15 million and a PE ratio of 9.15. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 43.05 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.50 ($1.09).

Get The Mission Group alerts:

In related news, insider James Clifton acquired 23,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,430.35 ($18,930.62).

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.