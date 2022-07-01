The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.61

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $16.37. The National Security Group shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1,539 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of -0.43.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The National Security Group stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of The National Security Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

The National Security Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

