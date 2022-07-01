The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,650

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,020 ($24.78) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($30.30) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($26.87) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.84).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,389 ($17.04) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,520.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,636.72. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,327 ($16.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.76). The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87.

In related news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.43), for a total transaction of £48,945.60 ($60,048.58). Also, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.91), for a total value of £49,404.46 ($60,611.53).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

