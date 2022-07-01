Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188,206 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

TMO stock opened at $543.28 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

