Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Buys 5,500 Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

