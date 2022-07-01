Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

AerCap Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.