Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $513.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

