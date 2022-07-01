Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $727,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

