Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New $362,000 Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 102,352 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2,036.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 123,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -54.81%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

