Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $3,062,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.98 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

